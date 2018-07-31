Wakiso Giants FC acquires penalty specialist Obinna

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Second tier side Wakiso Giants Football Club has signed Nigerian born forward Emmanuel Ibe Obinna.

Christened the “penalty specialist” after his successful exploits with Mbarara City FC last season in the top tier Uganda Premier League.

The Nigerian who has previously played at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) F.C scored five penalties of the six goals he scored last season at Mbarara City F.C.

Upon his release at Mbarara City, he penned a one year deal at the free spending Wakiso Giants.

KAWOWO SPORTS

He thus becomes the umpteenth signing for the club ahead of their kick off for the second division league.

Wakiso Giants FC earlier brought on board Steven Bengo, left winger James Kasibante, midfielders Hassan “Dazo” Wasswa, Isaac “Bidugu” Ntege, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Ayub Kisaliita, Ivan Kiweewa, Feni Ali, strikers Karim Ndugwa and Eddie Mubiru, Ivan “Kaloolo” Kiweewa as well as goalkeepers Mansoor Mutumba and Cleo Ssetubba.

For starters, Wakiso Giants FC took over Kamuli Park FC following a financial transaction estimated to have cost over Shs 100M.

Meanwhile, the club is set to conduct their first session on Wednesday, 1st August 2018 at the IUIU Kabojja girls campus in Kabowa.