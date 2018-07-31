Watoto Biira, Nation Changers victorious at FUBA Mini Basketball tournament

FUBA Mini Basketball Tournament

Girls: Nation Changers 19-12 Watoto Bbiira

Nation Changers 19-12 Watoto Bbiira Boys: Watoto Bbiira 35-12 Bright Parents

In an effort to grow basketball from the grassroots, Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) through the Primary School Committee organized a Primary School Basketball Tournament last weekend.

The mini basketball tournament, the first of this kind, was played at Nakasero Primary School from Saturday, July 28 to Sunday, July 29.

Watoto Biira (Boys) and Nation Changers (Girls) emerged winners of he first edition of the tournament, that the organizers intend to make annual.

Watoto beat Bright Parents Primary School 35-12 while Nation Changers got the better of Watoto Biira to win the girls finals.

In the boys semifinals, Bright Parents beat Nation changers while Watoto Biira knocked out Watoto Ssuubi.

Eight schools were invited for the tourney eligible for only the age of 5-11 years and intended to make young boys and girls appreciate the value of sport and physical education.