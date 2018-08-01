2018 Cancer run targets Shs 18 billion for Linear Accelerators

2018 Cancer Run (Sunday, 26th August)

Categories: 5KM, 10KM & 21KM

5KM, 10KM & 21KM Ticket Fee: Shs 25,000

Main Race Start & Finish:

*Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala

Theme: Keep Running

KAWOWO SPORTS

The gallant brave fight against the deadly cancer scourge is a continuous struggle.

Over the years, a run has been organized to mobilize masses and fetch proceeds that are channeled towards the fight cause of this ailment.

The year 2018 is no different. The run is back and running.

The 2018 Cancer run will be held under the theme, ‘Keep Running”.

This is intended to maintain the people fit and healthy.

The run will take place on 26th August at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds and in all major towns across the country with participants competing in the 5km, 10km and 21km race.

Brian-Child

Tickets will be purchased at Shs.25, 000 from the following Centenary Branches; Mapeera, Nakivubo, Ntinda, Kireka and Rubaga.

Also, the tickets can be obtained from all Capital Shoppers branches, Bulange, Mengo, Rotary Uganda Office on 9th Floor, NIC Building and in all participating towns across the country.

Alternatively, the tickets can also be purchase online via the webportal, www.rotarycancerrun.co.ug.

Meanwhile, Centenary Bank made a 155 million contribution.

This is the seventh time that the Bank shall be partnering with Rotary Uganda in the fight against the Cancer scourge.

Other corporate entities are expected to be part of this noble cause.

Proceeds from the run shall go towards purchase of two Linear Accelerators (modern cancer treatment machines) and building of two bunkers at Nsambya Hospital.

The estimated cost for both the machines and bunkers is Shs18 billion.

Over the past 6 years, the Cancer run has become an annual event that is part of the social corporate responsibility cause for many corporate organizations.

Many individuals optimally utilize the run for maintaining their physical fitness status.

According to the World Health Organisation, the rise in the number of cases of cancer is due to ageing populations and the increasing adoption of risky behavior like; unhealthy diet, lack of physical exercises, alcohol and tobacco abuse.