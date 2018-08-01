ACC fail Patidar test, Avengers ascend after Nile win

Jinja Oval: Avengers CC 134/4 Nirav Sevak 33 off 39 balls, Alpha Adowa 33 off 37 balls in 17.3 overs beat Nile CC 132/10 Turab Allani 57 off 55 balls in 23.3 overs by 6 Wickets

Player of match: Alpha Adowa (Avengers CC )

Budo Ground: Africa CC 117/10 John Ilukor 45 off 44 balls, Collins Okwalinga 21 Not Out off 19 balls 38 off 28 balls in 27 overs lost to Patidar CC 235/10 Farid Dinani 61 Not Out off 95 balls, Rajesh Saini 38 off 28 in 42.4 overs by 118 runs.

Player of Match: Farid Dinani (Patidar CC )

Hima Sports

ACC needed a win against Patidar to keep up with the top sides in case they want to stay in the hunt for promotion to the top division.

However, a missing uniform meant that they could only field 10 players and this worked against them as the Patidar lower order piled on the runs with some brutal hitting helping them post a competitive 235 all out.

In the chase, already a wicket down even before a single ball is bowled, ACC was further dented by early in roads made by Patidar that left them stranded at 20 for 5.

Only a 7th wicket partnership between John Ilukor (45) and Collins Okwalinga (21) helped them avoid embarrassment with the team bundled out for 117.

The win for Patidar means they are among the favorites for promotion from Division 2 while ACC might have to wait another year before they can gain promotion.

In Jinja, Avengers kept up with the top sides with a comfortable win over Nile.

Avengers lie in 3rd place and if they keep taking care of their business they stand a huge chance of crushing the promotion party.