Anna Rakel Nsumba: The six-year old budding female footballer in Iceland

Up-coming female footballer Anna Rakel Nsumba, 6, was born in 2012 to retired Uganda Cranes midfielder Augustine Nsumba and an Icelandic mother, Halla Silaz Nsumba.

Nsumba junior, like the father aspires to play football professionally and turn up for the national team (Crested Cranes).

She is currently enrolled at Árborg based Selfoss Football Academy team where she trains frequently and on a regular basis.

“My daughter loves to play football and follow the precedent that I set. I am happy as well that my daughter plays football,” Nsumba, who is now one of the assistant coaches at URA F.C says of his daughter.

Rakel started playing the beautiful game at the tender age of four when his father was still an active player at IBV Vestmannejer before he returned home and played at Jinja based club, BUL Football Club.

Nsumba remains supportive to the daughter whom he believes will succeed in the sporting sphere.

“I give the necessary support and go ahead to my daughter to play football because I know she can succeed and prosper in the game,” he says.

Selfoss Football Academy is located along the famous Icelandic ring road (between Hveragerði and Hella) based in the southern Iceland on the banks of the Ölfusá river, in Árborg Municipality.