Egypt FA confirms Mexican as new Pharaohs head coach

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) has appointed Javier Aguirre Onaindía, 59, as the new head coach for the national football team, the Pharaohs.

The Mexican who also previously handled Mexico and Japan national teams has succeeded Hector Cuper who parted ways with Egypt following a poor performance in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nick named El Vasco, Aguirre put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Pharaohs that will see him pocket a monthly salary of $120,000 (about Shs. 442,902,000).

Aguirre has coached national teams Mexico and Japan as well as taking charge of several Spanish sides including Atletico Madrid and Espanyol.

Cuper was shown the exit door ending his three-year spell following his disappointing performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia after he lost all the three matches of group stage against Uruguay, Russia, and Saudi Arabia and finished bottom of Group A.

A committee consisting of EFA board members Magdy Abdel-Ghany, Essam Abdel-Fatah and Hazem Emam assessed the managerial options available before making a final decision.

Arsenal legend Thiery Henry, who is the assistant coach of Belgium national team, was also linked with the managerial post but Egypt has settled for Aguirre.

Jorge Luis Pinto, Quique Sánchez Flores and Vahid Halilhodžić had also expressed interest in the job.