Ffumbe, Nkima clans fight for final slot | 2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

Semi-final (Return Leg):

Thursday, 2nd August:

Ffumbe Vs Nkima

At Mutesa II Wankulukukuku Stadium (4:00 PM)

*Nkima leads 1-0 from first leg

Either Ffumbe or Nkima clans will qualify for the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship final.

The two aforementioned clans will square off in the return leg of the semi-final clash on Thursday at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Coming to this match, Nkima has the early advantage having won 1-0 during the first leg played last Wednesday at the same venue.

New Police FC recruit Robert Ssentongo Junior scored the priceless goal in the first leg.

There is a lot to play for in the return leg as testified by either coaches.

Andy Ssali, head coach for Nkima Clan believes they have what it takes to qualify for the finals, but warns his charges to guard against complacency.

“We have the advantage but it should not be taken for granted. We have to protect the lead and this comes with risks. Therefore, I urge my players to play with caution and endeavour to kill off the game with an early goal” Ssali, a son to the legendary 1978 AFCON Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Paul Ssali said.

His counterpart at Ffumbe, Richards Kansole as confidence that they can overcome the first leg loss;

“Like they managed to win 1-0, we can also score more than once and qualify. The game is still open and we are not yet out” Kansole remarked.

Key players:

Nkima clan which was boosted by Ethiopian based midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, a player at Fassil Kenema in the Ethiopia Premier League will still look to the passing expertise of the midfield dynamo.

Mugerwa has the backing of the Robert Ssentongo duo and the experienced leadership of skipper Moses Kiggundu for the much needed inspiration.

Ffumbe, on the other hand will look to BUL goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, SC Villa Jogoo’s Martin Kizza Lubwama, the industriousness of midfielder Joshua “Letti” Lubwama, Isaac Ntege, Mustafa Kasolo and Maroons talented forward Solomon Walusimbi if they are to get the much desired decent result on the day.

Nkima has won the Bika football shield twice in 1960 and 1993.

On the other hand, Ffumbe has been triumphant thrice in 1960, 2005 and lately 2009.

The winner on aggregate will face Mpindi who sealed their berth on Monday following a goal-less stalemate in the return leg having triumphed 1-0 from the opening leg.

The final will be staged in Butambala district at Kibibi S.S play ground on 25th August 2018.

The king of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the final match.

This tournament has been played since 1950 and draws excitement within the Buganda Kingdom.

Over the years, it has given a plat form to unleash new talents on board.

