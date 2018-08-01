Government offers Shs 10 Billion for Uganda Cranes AFCON 2019 qualification campaign

TOTAL AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Saturday, 8 th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

Courtesy

The Government of Uganda has approved a Shs. 10 billion budget to Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) specifically for the Uganda Cranes during the remaining campaign of the AFCON 2019 matches.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by the FUFA Finance director, Decolas Kiiza during the weekly press conference at FUFA House, Mengo in Kampala.

“We are glad that the Government of Uganda approved the budget worth Shs.10 billion to facilitate the Uganda Cranes for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign” Kiiza stated.

Kiiza also appreciated President Museveni, the sports minister and First lady Janet Kataha Museveni, state sports minister Charles Bakabulindi, national council of sports officials and members of parliament, all of whom blessed the project.

This comes close a month to the AFCON group L qualifier between Uganda Cranes and Tanzania Taifa Stars at Mandela National Stadium.

Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the afore-mentioned match were also released.

The cheapest ticket will cost 15,000/=, a reduction from 30,000/= (50 percent reduction).

The VIP tickets will cost 40,000/=, another 50 percent reduction from 80,000/= while the VVIP ticket remains at 150,000/= per head.

Relatedly, Uganda Cranes partner Bet Lion handed Shs 10M to two lucky customers who each won Shs 5M during the on-going Cranes jack pot promotion.

Airtel Uganda Limited is the official sponsor of the Uganda Cranes.

Ticket Prices: