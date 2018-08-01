KCCA FC announces grand arrival of intelligent midfielder Kasozi

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Like it has become the norm of the day, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club announced the grand arrival of yet another new player on board, Nicholas Kasozi through a video posted on their official twitter handle.

In the two minute video, Kasozi, donned in an all black attire with a red cap drives a Toyota model car with registration number UAK 475X through the Star Times main gate to the parking lot.

The former Synergy Football Club star player then alights from the car straight to the team “A” dressing rooms from where he later emerges dressed up in the club’s traditional yellow shirt with a blue short, simple shin guards covered up by the blue socking and nike mercurial glittering boots.

He makes the graceful majestic strides to the Lugogo astro turf. He expertly juggles the ball, kisses it before he ballons it into space. Thereafter he flashes the thumb before the video winds up with an inscription “Welcome to KCCA Nicholas Kasozi”

The arrival of Kasozi brings to three players that the reigning Uganda Cup champions have secured from rivals Sports Club Villa Jogoo in this primary transfer window.

Courtesy

The other two are former Jogoo captain Bernard Muwanga and attacking midfielder Allan Kyambadde.

It is still not yet clear the number of years that Kasozi, who had two valid years on his employment contract at SC Villa Jogoo, signed with the 12 time Uganda Premier League champions.

He becomes the sixth signing for Mike Mutebi and the technical team in this primary transfer window after Muwanga, Kyambadde, Gift Ali, Sulaiman “Mike” Mutyaba and Amir “Zake” Kakomo.

Kasozi joins a midfield that is already crowded boosting of Isaac Kirabira, Solomon Okwalinga, Gift, Mutyaba and Julius Poloto.

He adds elegance, ball passing expertise, precision and great positional awareness to the club’s central midfield department.

Kasozi is expected to make his long awaited debut during the 2018 FUFA Super 8 match at Lugogo against Jinja based BUL Football Club this coming weekend.