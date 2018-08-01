KCCA FC checks Uganda Cranes in training match

Training Match: KCCA 3-2 Uganda Cranes

KCCA Media

KCCA Football Club has defeated a pool of Uganda Cranes players 3-2 during a training match played on Tuesday morning at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

New KCCA recruits Sulaiman “Mike” Mutyaba and Allan Kyambadde (double) scored the goals that gave the 12 time Uganda Premier League winners some smile.

Mutyaba scored a beauty for the opener before Allan Kyambadde added the second past goalkeeper Nicholas Ssebwato.

Joel Madondo, a forward at Kirinya-Jinja S.S pulled a goal back for the national team but Kyambadde had other ideas altogether with the third goal that virtually buried the game.

Returning midfielder Yassar Mugerwa, a player at Fassil Kenema in the Ethiopian Premier League got the national team’s second strike to create a panicky moment for KCCA in the closing stages of the game.

Mugerwa, Madondo, Khalid Aucho and Vipers’ Moses Waiswa were some of the outstanding players for the national team.

Vietnam based winger Moses Oloya, Indian based midfielder Aucho, Ivan Bukenya, Isaac Isinde were some of the prominent players who played for the national team.

KCCA deployed new players as Suliaman Mutyaba, Steven Mugisha (formerly at Police), former Soana wide man Muwadda Mawejje, Allan Kyambadde and Bernard Muwanga (both formerly at Sports Club Villa Jogoo).

Uganda Cranes is preparing for this weekend’s tour match in Eastern Uganda at Bugiri, coming two weeks after a 2-all draw with Kitara Region in the hot Kasese environs at Nyakasinga playground.

The basis of these tour matches is keep the players (especially the local legion and those foreign based in the off-season) engaged ahead of the up-coming AFCON 2019 group L duel against Tanzania on 8th September 2018 at Namboole stadium.

KCCA FC Media

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Steven “Nesta” Mugisha, Mustafa Kizza, Hassan Musana, Bernard Muwanga, Isaac Kirabira, Muwadda Mawejje, Lawrence Bukenya, Sulaiman Mutyaba, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Allan Kyambadde

Uganda Cranes XI: Nicholas Ssebwato (G.K), Musitafa Mujjuzi, Shafik Batambuze, Isaac Isinde, Ivan Bukenya, Tadeo Lwanga, Moses Oloya, Aucho Khalid, Moses Waiswa, Dan Muzeyi Sserunkuma, Martin Kizza