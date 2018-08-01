KCCA FC Media

Last year, Nicholas Kasozi turned down an opportunity to join KCCA Football Club and signed a three-year deal with SC Villa.

“Although KCCA approached me, my heart was at SC Villa,” he told Kawowo Sports last August.

A year later, the former Synergy Football Club intelligent midfielder has signed a three-year deal with the Kasasiro becoming the club’s fifth signing in the primary window.

With the SC Villa ship far from steady, Kasozi has become the third player to jump off straight on to Mike Mutebi’s ship after Bernard Muwanga and Allan Kyambadde.

Kasozi expressed his delight at joining the 12-time league champions and says he is at Lugogo to grow his career and win trophies.

“This is a dream come true for me as a player. I have always wanted to play for KCCA FC and now that am here, am glad that my dream has been realized,” he told the club website.

“It is a platform I can use to continue my football development and become better than I am. I want to win trophies with KCCA FC and make the fans happy.

“I have read about the history of club and you can see they have achieved a lot thus far. I want to add on these achievements with stellar performances that can win us trophies.”

Kasozi was one of the best performers in the league during the 2017-18 season.