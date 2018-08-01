Pirates edge closer to maiden sevens title after Coronation Cup win

A part of Pirates’ hierarchy is definitely popping the champagne away from the public eye as they moved a step closer to winning their first National Sevens title after winning the sixth National Sevens leg dubbed Coronation Cup at Legends on Saturday.

With a single round left and a 17 point leverage, Pirates need to get out of the pool stages of the Kitaka Memorial to win the title which Kobs has kept for the last three years. The Sea Robbers now lead the standings on 117 points, Kobs who finished sixth have 100 points and Buffaloes sit in third place with 98 points.

“We are almost there but we still have worked to be done before we can start celebrating. Let’s see how the last leg (Kitaka Memorial) goes, we can’t afford to relax yet,” Pirates` Ivan Magomu told media after another good day of enthralling rugby.

Timothy Kisiga replicated his San Francisco form, where he scored four tries, back home to emerge MVP at the Coronation Sevens. The Sea Robbers sailed through the pool stage with wins over Stallions (31-0), Plascon Mongers (31-10) and Rams (10-14), making themselves early favourites.

In the quarters, Jinja Hippos became Pirates’ next victims, falling 17-7 before the latter getting their revenge over Buffaloes for last week`s upset. Buffaloes put up a good fight but Pirates’ conviction got them into the final where Baron Kasozi and Ivan Magomu scored to beat Mongers 14-0.

The circuit rests for three weeks as focus shifts to the Gold Cup where Uganda hosts Tunisia, Morocco and Zimbabwe in consecutive Saturdays.

Table standings

Black Pirates 117

Kobs 100

Buffaloes 98

Rams 82

Heathens 81

Warriors 69

Hippos 65

Rhinos 52