Abdallah Mubiru has named seventeen players for the second edition of the East Africa Police Chief Cooperation Games (EAPCC) due in Tanzania starting this weekend.

The defending champions of the football competition leave the country on Thursday morning for Dar es Salaam.

Ronald Nyanzi, a centre forward is the only new face on the team that has goalkeepers Douglas Kisembo and Davis Mutebi.

The Cops, 2005 Uganda league champions will face off against sides from host nation Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and Sudan among others.

The team play in a round robin format with the overall winner determined on number of points accumulated.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Douglas Kisembo and Davis Mutebi

Defenders: Denis Bigala Marco, Paul Willa, Arafat Galiwango, Ibrahim Kibumba, Sadat Kyambadde ©, Tayimour Kimera

Central Midfielders: Samuel Kayongo, Juma Balinya, Shakur Makeera, Mugisa Albert

Wingers: Pius Kagwa, Ben Ocen, Ruben Kimera

Centre Forwards: Ronald Ojik, Ronald Nyanzi.