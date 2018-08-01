Retired FIFA Referee Awuye appointed CAF match Commissioner

Kawowo Sports

Retired Federation International Football Associations (FIFA) Referee Yusuf Awuye has been appointed as a Confederation of African Football (CAF) match commissioner.

This was revealed by the FUFA communications manager Ahmed Hussein during the federation’s weekly press conference held on Wednesday, 1st August 2018 at Mengo, Kampala.

CAF maintained Uganda’s four slots for the match commissioners. This followed the untimely passing on of Hajji Abbas Ssendyowa. We are lucky that Uganda’s slot has been maintained and former FIFA Referee Yusuf Awuye has been appointed as the replacement

The former FIFA Referee comes along with the worthy wealthy experience having handled high profile FIFA and CAF matches in his hey days as a referee.

Awuye joins Margret Kubingi, Aisha Nalule and Mike Letti as the other Ugandans handling the CAF match commissioning tasks.

The quartet are appointed by the continental governing body to handle several continental engagements including the CAF Confederation and Champions league club matches, international friendly matches, FIFA World Cup qualifiers as well as CAF national team matches.

Uganda also has Edgar Watson Ssuubi as part of the Technical study group team as well as Ahmed Hussein among the pool of media officers.

The FUFA President Moses Magogo is a co-opted Executive committee member and sits on two working committees – the futsal and beach soccer committee and women football committee.