Sadat Kyambadde has been named the new Police FC team captain ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The centre back who re-joined the 2005 champions mid last season takes over from Martin Mpuga whose future at the club remains uncertain.

Kyambadde will be deputized by experienced goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo and Tayimour Kimera as first and second assistant respectively.

It should be noted that last season’s vice-captain Rahmat Ssenfuka Kigongo left the Kibuli based club for league champions Vipers SC.

Over two spells, Kyambadde is among the longest serving players at Police and his leadership qualities are never doubted.

Kyambadde’s first assignment as the Cops captain comes in Dar es Salaam over the next few weeks where Police FC will be eager to defend the EAPCCO football competitions.