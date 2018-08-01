Tornado Bee, Challengers pick up valuable wins in Division 1

Kyambogo Oval: Challengers 181/6 Arthur Kyobe 84 off 41 balls, Ahmed Nasser 51 Not Out off 40 balls in 24.1 overs beat KICC 180/10 Irfan Afridi 57 off 62 balls, Sharif Suleman 43 off 52 balls in 39.2 overs by 4 wickets

Entebbe Oval: Strikers CC 160/10 Perry Wazombe 33 off 28 balls, Frank Akankwasa 31 off 61 balls in 43.2 overs lost to Tornado Bee CC 161/8 Roger Mukasa 40 off 47 balls, Baig Akbar 39 off 74 balls in 48.1 overs by 2 wickets

Player of match: Baig Akbar ( From Tornado Bee CC )

In previous seasons, Challengers and Tornado Bee have been fighting for the title with the latter winning it four years in a row but this season both sides have found themselves stranded in the mid table and sometimes even flirting with relegation.

They both picked up very important wins this weekend with Challengers running over KICC in Kyambogo. Challengers was lying in 5th place just below their opponents but table positions didnt matter as Arthur Kyobe inspired his Challengers team to a 4 wicket win.

Irfan Afridi (57) and Suleman Sharif (43) had helped KICC score 180 all out a total that should have been enough for KICC’s potent spin bowling trio of veteran Frank Nsubuga, former cricket cranes Davis Karashani and Irfan Afridi.

Even though the on form Hamu Kayondo didn’t get going his opening partner Arthur Kyobe (84) and Ahmed Nasser dealt with the deficit with a mature approach ensuring that Challengers leap frog KICC into 4th place.

KICC have now lost back to back games to Challengers and Kutchi Tigers and will need to gel quick before they run out of games to save their season.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, former champions Tornado Bee held on to defeat giant slayers Strikers in a navy 2 wicket win.

The first round encounter between the two sides didn’t happen because of rain but this time the close came off but the experience of Tornado was enough to help them win over the youthful strikers.

Strikers had set 160 all out to win with captain Frank Akankwasa (31) and Perry Wazombe (33) were the only notable contributors with the bat. Talisman Roger Mukasa (40) and veteran Akbar Baig (39) ensured that Tornado bee got all winning points from Entebbe.

The win gives Tornado Bee some breathing room as they have been closer to the relegation places a territory they are very unfamiliar with.

The defeats for KICC and Strikers drag them down into the relegation dog fight and with the title more or less wrapped up by Aziz Damani, the relegation hustle will provide the talking points in Division 1.