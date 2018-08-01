Uganda Vs Tanzania: FUFA Confirms entry ticket prices | AFCON 2019 qualifiers

2019 AFCON Qualifiers (Group L)

Saturday, 8 th September 2018

Uganda Cranes Vs Tanzania Taifa Stars – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4:00 PM)

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Barely a month to the 2019 AFCON qualifier between Uganda Cranes and Tanzania Taifa Stars at Mandela National Stadium, FUFA has released the ticket fares for the match.

There has been a drastic reduction of the cheapest ticket by 50 percent, from 30,000/= to 15,000/=.

The VIP tickets will cost 40,000/=, another 50 percent reduction from 80,000/= while the VVIP ticket remains at 150,000/= per head.

This was communicated by the FUFA Finance Director, Decolas Kiiza during the weekly press conference at FUFA House on Wednesday.

FUFA Media

Kiiza highlighted that the changes in the ticket prices is attributed to the Shs 10 billion government support that FUFA landed in support for the 2019 AFCON qualification process.

To that effect, Kiiza lauded the Government, in particular, the head of state for considering a special budget meant for the Uganda Cranes.

He thanked the Government of Uganda and the president, General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the considering the budgetary allocation of the national team, in particular to run the 2019 AFCON qualification process.

Kizza, who was flanked by the FUFA communications manager Ahmed Hussein noted that the fair ticket prices have been considered because of the Government support;

“As the federation, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Government of Uganda led by the President General Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. We also thank the Minister of Education and Sports Hon Janet Kataha Museveni, the state minister of sports Hon Charles Bakabulindi, the department of physical education under commissioner Omara Apitta, officials from the National Council of Sports (NCS) and some Members of Parliament who worked endlessly to ensure this budgetary allocation,” Kiiza noted.

FUFA has confirmed the Uganda Cranes against Tanzania game for Saturday, 8th August 2018 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Meanwhile, the national team continues with the internal preparations towards that game with the regional tour build up games.

After the visit of Kitara region in the 2-all stalemate at the Nyakasinga stadium, the national team will this weekend play against the Eastern region select team in Bugiri district.

On Tuesday, the national team played a domestic build up with KCCA, falling 3-2 to the Uganda CAF Champions League ambassadors.

Yassar Mugerwa, who plies his trade with Fassil Kenema in the Ethiopia Premier League and Joel Madondo were on target for Uganda Cranes team.

KCCA new recruits Allan Kyambadde (brace) and Sulaiman Mutyaba netted for Mike Mutebi’s side.

Airtel Uganda Limited is the official sponsors of the Uganda Cranes, and remains a key partner in fuelling the national regional tours.

