WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Ibrahim Kirya admits coaching in the Fufa Big League comes with challenges but admits readiness as he began work with Wakiso Giants.

The former SC Villa, URA and Lweza tactician is tasked with getting the side promoted to the Uganda Premier League after several years in the lower division as Kamuli Park.

“The team isn’t new but it’s the players that are new to the team,” Kirya told the media after team’s first training at Kabojja. “Our target is to prepare these players and we achieve the target which is to earn promotion to the Premier League,” he added.

Kirya has never managed in the lower division and when asked about the challenge it brings, he was optimistic.

It’s true, there is a big challenge but the basics of football remain unchanged. Its one ball and 22 players on the pitch. The same was said when I joined Masaza but I succeeded and am optimistic.

The former SC Villa player has so far confirmed 22 players ahead of the campaign and doesn’t mince his words about the choices.

For most of these players, we have worked together before so they understand me and I know what they can offer as well. They must know they are here for business.

Wakiso Giants FC is former Kamuli Park that finished just outside the promotional play offs slots last season and have also shifted home to Wakisha Resource Centre venue in Wakiso District.

The Players Confirmed So far

Goalkeepers: Ivan Mutumba and James Cleo Setuba

Defenders: Ayub Kisaliita, Hassan Wasswa Dazo, Augustine Walusimbi, Isaac Ntege, Fahad Kawooya Kalule, Muwadda Kateregga, Ainemani Junior and Swaib Mudde.

Midfielders: Steven Bengo, Feni Ali, Richard Kigozi, AbdulKarim Kasule, Jimmy Lule, Ivan Kiweewa, James Kasibante and Ernest Luboobi Dafu

Forwards: Karim Ndugwa, Geoffrey Luutu, Eddie Mubiru and Emmanuel Obina.