Police FC have revealed why they did opt out of the inaugural Fufa Super Eight tournament that is due to kick off on Saturday.

The Cops had been drawn against 16-time champions SC Villa in a draw held on Monday at the launch of the pre-season tournament.

Speaking to Abdallah Mubiru, the Police FC Coach the team will feature in the East African Police Chief Cooperation (EAPCCO) Games.

“We couldn’t honour the Top Eight because we have EAPCCO games to feature in,” Mubiru told Kawowo Sports. “Like last season, we hope to use the tournament to test the players’ fitness and competitive levels,” he added.

Police FC are the defending champions of the football and will feature against teams from Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan and Sudan among others.

Police’s slot in the Super Eight was taken up by Bright Stars.