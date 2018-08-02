2018 Cancer run route officially released

2018 Cancer Run (Sunday, 26th August)

Categories: 5KM, 10KM & 21KM

5KM, 10KM & 21KM Ticket Fee : Shs 25,000

: Shs 25,000 Main Race Start & Finish : Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala

: Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds, Kampala Theme: Keep Running

The 2018 official Rotary Cancer Run route map has been released on Thursday, 2nd August during a press conference held at Roots Restaurant in Kampala.

Acccording to organisers; participants will have a much more entertaining experience so that runners can achieve their goals as well as have fun. The 21km route runners will start at Upper Terrace Road while the 5km and 10km will start at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

Stephen Mwanje, a Past District Governor and Chair of the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme noted;

The 21km runners complained last years that they get slowed down so we have set aside a starting place for them. We zeroed in on the Linear Accelerator because it is the most modern radiotherapy equipment and doesn’t have many negative after effects. To establish an effective centre of excellence, we need two Linear Accelerators and two bunkers to house them. This helps because when one machine is down or is being serviced, patients have an alternative,

The run is the 7th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run will take place on Sunday August 26, 2018 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds and in all major towns across the country.

Proceeds from the last runs has been used to build a 36-bed Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital and host a number of health camps.

After the completion on the Rotary-Centenary Bank Cancer Centre at Nsambya Hospital, Rotarians embarked on a much more ambitious project of bringing high tech cancer treatment machinery in the country.

The project is estimated to cost approximately Shs18 billion. Of this Rotary so far has Shs1.1 billion.

The run is sponsored by the Parliament of Uganda and Centenary Bank among others.

The Bank which has been a long-term partner over the past 7 years, has this year contributed Ushs. 155 million.

Pepsi has also joined the sponsors this year through the Nivana Mineral Water brand for the Kololo event as they will provide all the water needed for runners to rehydrate their bodies.

Tickets will be purchased at Shs.25,000 from the following Centenary Branches; Mapeera, Nakivubo, Ntinda, Kireka and Rubaga. Also, the tickets can be obtained from all Capital Shoppers branches, Bulange, Mengo, Rotary Uganda Office on 9th Floor, NIC Building, Game Store Lugogo, select Centenary Bank branches, select Airtel shops etc and and in all participating towns across the country.

The number of towns participating in the run has increased form 34 last year to 37.

“This shows how committed the country is in fighting cancer,” Mwanje added.

This makes the Rotary Cancer Run perhaps the biggest event for runners in the country as many people will be running at the same time in 37 different venues.