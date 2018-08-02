2018 Young Achievers’ Awards: Double Olympic champion Cheptegei, Emong nominated

2018 Young Achievers’ Awards:

Saturday, 18 th August

August At Imperial Royale Hotel

Double Olympic champion Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, Para-olympic gold medallist David Emong, Uganda Rugby Cranes star Ivan Magomu, the Rugby Cranes and Douglas Smith have been nominated for the 2018 Young Achievers’ awards.

The five nominees were confirmed on Monday, 1st August 2018 during the official announcement of all the 37 personalities in the nine categories at Imperial Royal Hotel, Kampala.

Humphrey Nabimanya, the team leader and founder of Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU) noted;

This year’s judging process was intensive and I am glad that this year’s set of judges, who used their set skills, and experience, toiled until the very best of each catergory was chosen to move onto the next stage as we head closer to the award night this August. We celebrate young people everyday because we have human capital and this has made us successful as a young generation. The youth make up the biggest percentage of the population in Uganda and these need guidance and support. And at RAHU, we put our peers at the front-line so that they can realize their full potential

Cheptegei won gold in the 5000M and 10,000M events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia becoming the third man in history to win the 5,000m and 10,000m double at the games.

The last person to achieve that feat had been fellow countryman Moses Kipsiro at the Delhi Games in 2010.

Cheptegei ran 5000M in 13:50.83 before he covered 10000M in 27:19.62.

He will face stiff competition from David Emong who won gold in the men’s 1500m T46 final at the 8th World Para-Athletics Championships in London, United Kingdom.

The other nominated personalities in the sports catergory are Uganda Rugby Cranes star Ivan Magomu, Douglas Smith (founder of Ibanda young stars soccer academy) as well as the Uganda Rugby Cranes team.

UBL’s Edgar Birungi, speaking on behalf of the sponsors congratulated all the winners;

We congratulate all the nominees and encourage each one of them to keep walking, and motivating other young people to pursue excellence in their chosen fields. We are very excited and proud to walk this journey with you

Besides sports, there will be awards in the categories of performing arts, fashion, innovation and ICT, social entrepreneurship, farming & agro Processing, Film and Photography, business as well as media and journalism.

The awards will be held on 18th August 2018 at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala.

Full Nominees:

Outstanding Sports Personality:

David Emong (Uganda’s first Paralympics medalist), Rugby Cranes (7’s), Douglas Smith (Founder, Ibanda Young Stars Soccer Academy), Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei (Athlete) and Ivan Magomu (Rugby player)

Performing Arts:

Eddy Kenzo, Ivan Mulumba, H2C Dance Group, Felix Byaruhanga, Rehema Namakula

Fashion:

Charles Mulumba (Creative Director, Brand MulC Ug), Anita Beryl (Founder, Beryl Qouture), Christabel Kente (Founder, Kente Christabel Haute Couture), Juliana Nasasira (Founder, Kwesh), Kennedy Zziwa (Founder, Hair by Zziwa)

Innovation and ICT:

Phyllis Kyomuhendo (Co-Founder, mSCAN), Andrew Mugerwa (Founder, MyLib App), Jacqueline Mutumba (CEO & Co Founder, Digi Health Limited), Julius Naika (CEO & Founder, Naika Group & Famunera.com), Brian Gitta (CEO and Co-Founder of Matibabu)

Social Entrepreneurship:

Richard Kalungi (Founder, Home Doctors Uganda), Andrew Musoke (Founder, Initiator and CEO of Gifted Hands Network), Monica Nyiraguhabwa (Executive Director, Girl up Initiative Uganda), Moses Nkesiga (Director, BrisMos Legal Advocacy), Stephen Katende (Team Leader, Kisoboka Africa)

Farming & Agro Processing:

Fiona Rukwanzi (Founder, Nyunya), Bazil Mwotta (Founder, Agro Duuka), Jean Onyait (Founder & CEO, Akellobanker), Edward Mukiibi (Founder, Developing Innovations in School Cultivation), Khamutima Tumwebaze (Founder & Executive Director, Young Farmers’ Champions Network)

Business:

Ronald Hakiza (Founder, UgaBus), Samson Wambuzi (Co-Founder, Yiya Engineering Solutions), Campus Bee, Muhammed Sekatawa (Responsible Suppliers Uganda Limited), Natalie Bitature (Co-Founder, Musana)

Media and Journalism:

Allan Darren Kyeyune (Sports journalist), Peter Malinz Kasadha (Founder, Digest Africa), Canary Mugume (Journalist, Next Media services), Abaas Mpindi (The Media Challenge Initiative challenge), Raymond Mujuni (Journalist, Next Media services)

Film and Photography: