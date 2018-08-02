Crested Cranes’ Nakayenze pips ARS Eastern champions Mbale Tigers to EUSPA gong

FUFA

Eastern Uganda Sports Journalists under their umbrella body of the Eastern Uganda Sports Press Association (EUSPA) has on Thursday, 2nd August 2018 voted Uganda Crested and Kawempe Muslim defender Yudaya Nakayenze as the July 2018 EUSPA Sports personality of the month.

The sports journalists convened at Agabet Hotel in the mountainous Eastern town of Mbale during their monthly convention.

Nakayenze, 21, was part of the Uganda Crested Cranes team that scooped silver behind champions Tanzania at the recently concluded CECAFA Women championship in Rwanda.

To achieve the feat, Nakayenze, a versatile player who can play both in defense and forward tallied 205 votes to shred off a stiff challenge from Mbale Tigers U-17 football team, champions of the Airtel Rising Stars Eastern region qualifiers at King George Stadium in Tororo.

Nakayenze was nominated by Step FM’s John Paul Ssegawa and seconded by Daily Monitor’s Michael Woniala.

She featured full time in all Uganda Crested Cranes games, scoring a powerful header from Viola Namuddu’s teasing free-kick as Uganda came from a goal down to beat Ethiopia 2-1 on match day two.

Open Gate’s journalist nominated Mbale Tigers and he was seconded by Time F.M’s Hassanister Magambo.

Commended:

Mbale Tigers U17 shot stopper Sadat Musasizi who was the voted as the best goal Keeper in the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars Eastern Region qualifiers was one of the parties commended.

The others included the Kataka She – Fc for winning the girls’ version of the 2018 Eastern region Airtel Rising Stars qualifiers.

Tit-Bits for Nakayenze

Full Name: Yudaya Nakayenze

Yudaya Nakayenze Date of Birth: June 26, 1997

June 26, 1997 Place of Birth: Mbale Main Hospital, Mbale District

Mbale Main Hospital, Mbale District Parents: Jowali Magombe and Jamira Nansaga

Jowali Magombe and Jamira Nansaga Current Club: Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club

Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club National Team caps: 14

14 Education: Zesui Primary School Mbale (PLE in 2009), Mt. Masaba High School, Mbale (S.1 in 2010), Mbale SS (S.2 in 2011), Manafwa High School Mbale (S.3 in 2012), Kawempe (from S.3-S.6), Uganda Christian University (Diploma in Social Work and Social Administrationwhich she is to complete in mid-2019)

Zesui Primary School Mbale (PLE in 2009), Mt. Masaba High School, Mbale (S.1 in 2010), Mbale SS (S.2 in 2011), Manafwa High School Mbale (S.3 in 2012), Kawempe (from S.3-S.6), Uganda Christian University (Diploma in Social Work and Social Administrationwhich she is to complete in mid-2019) Titles: East African Christian games title in Tanzania with CRO Academy and in 2011, 3 Women Elite league titles with Kawempe Muslim, CECAFA Women Cup Silver Medal with Crested Cranes.

*[Additional Information by Ronnie Wabomba]