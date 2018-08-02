KCCA F.C Media

Ahead of the highly anticipated KCCA FC fans elections, the bar has been raised for most elective posts.

According to the chairman of the Kampala Central Division Fans Branch, Meddie Ssetimba, candidates interested in the posts presidency, vice presidency, vice presidency in charge of finance and administration and general secretary must hold bachelor’s degree in any field.

“This is a requirement that was set and we know those interested in the above posts will follow it,” said Ssetimba before revealing who is eligible to vote and also be voted for.

To be eligible, you have to hold a club membership card that is worth Ugx. 20,000. Registration of fans is on and we call upon fans to be involved if they are to vote.

Shakira Nalweyiso, one of the key fans behind this went on to reveal the places handling the registration process at the moment.

For now, fans can come to StarTimes stadium, Lugogo but those around town can also register at Mambo restaurant located on Park Enkadde Mall

Meanwhile, nomination forms for those interested in any post are available at Lugogo with a non-refundable fee of Ugx 500,000 (0.5 million) for positions of president, vice president, treasurer and general secretary.

Other positions other than those mentioned will attract a non-refundable fee of Ugx 300, 000 in order to contest.

The elections that had been scheduled for August 25 have been postponed to a later date that will be communicated to avoid interruptions of the Pilsner Super eight competition final in which KCCA FC are part.