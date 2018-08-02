KCCA FC Media

Allan Kyambadde is over the moon after joining KCCA Football Club.

The attacking midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Wednesday and could not hide his delight.

“I am over the moon being at KCCA FC. This is something that I feel so grateful about,” Kyambadde told the club website.

“As a player I have worked hard to be here and I can only pay back the club with stellar performances that I believe will win us trophies.

“This is a winning club and there is nothing else the club expects from me apart from winning,” he added

The former Express, Vipers SC and SC Villa star can’t wait to get started at the 12-time league champions.

“I cannot wait to get started at my new club. For the time I have been here the players have been good to me and it has been easy blending with them,” he says.

Kyambadde scored a brace as the Kasasiro beat Uganda Cranes 3-2 in a training match on Wednesday.