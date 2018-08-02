Magomu out as Duncan names Rugby Cranes to face Tunisia in Africa Gold Cup

Rugby Africa Gold Cup

Saturday, 4th August 2018

Uganda Rugby Cranes Vs Tunisia – Kyadondo Rugby Club, 4:00pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Uganda Rugby Cranes head coach John Duncan has named the twenty two (22) players who will face Tunisia on Saturday in the Africa Gold Cup match.

Uganda hosts North Africans Tunisia at the Legends Rugby Club in Kampala on Saturday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The 22-man team has all the usual suspects on board apart from Ivan Magomu.

Magomu has been suspended this weekend having disobeyed the coaching staff and participated in the Coronations 7’s last weekend.

The team continues to fine tune ahead of the Saturday encounter, seeking to register positive results.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Last month, Uganda Rugby Cranes fell to Kenya Simbas 38-22 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi while Namibia humiliated visiting Tunisia 118-00 in Windhock.

After Tunisia, Uganda Rugby Cranes will face Morocco and Zimbabwe on August 11 and 18 respectively.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The winner of the Gold Cup will qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as Africa 1, joining defending champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the repechage winner in Pool B.

The full team