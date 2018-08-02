Football

Nkima ejects Ffumbe to qualify for 2018 Bika football final

by David Isabirye
2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

  • Semi-final (Return Leg):
  • Ffumbe 1-1 Nkima

*Nkima qualifies 2-1 on aggregate over two legs

BIKA FOOTBALL
Nkima XI

Nkima will face Mpindi in the finals of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

The feat follows a one all stalemate with Ffumbe in the return leg of the second semi-final played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Thursday.

The result means Nkima qualifies 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 last Wednesday.

Solomon Walusimbi, a star player at Uganda Premier League club Maroons headed home Ffumbe in the 47th minute before the Nkima clan found the equalizer through veteran striker Robert Ssentongo who bulleted home a penalty in the 65th minute.

Nkima will now face Mpindi in the final slated on 25th August 2018 at Butambala.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS:

  • 1950:Mbogo
  • 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
  • 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1953: Not Held
  • 1954:Not Held
  • 1955:Kkobe
  • 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
  • 1958: Ngeye
  • 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1960: Ffumbe
  • 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
  • 1962: Nkima
  • 1963: Not Held
  • 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
  • 1988: Lugave
  • 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1990: Lugave
  • 1991: Ngeye
  • 1992: Ngeye
  • 1993: Nkima
  • 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 1995: Lugave
  • 1996: Mpindi
  • 1997: Nnyonyi
  • 1998: Lugave
  • 1999: Lugave
  • 2000: Mpologoma
  • 2001: Ngo
  • 2002: Mpologoma
  • 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 2004:Lugave
  • 2005: Ffumbe
  • 2006: Mpindi
  • 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
  • 2008: Kkobe
  • 2009: Ffumbe
  • 2010: Nte
  • 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 2012: Ngeye
  • 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
  • 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
  • 2015: Mbogo
  • 2016: Nte
  • 2017: Nte

