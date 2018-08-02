Nkima ejects Ffumbe to qualify for 2018 Bika football final

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

Semi-final (Return Leg):

Ffumbe 1-1 Nkima

*Nkima qualifies 2-1 on aggregate over two legs

BIKA FOOTBALL

Nkima will face Mpindi in the finals of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

The feat follows a one all stalemate with Ffumbe in the return leg of the second semi-final played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Thursday.

The result means Nkima qualifies 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 last Wednesday.

Solomon Walusimbi, a star player at Uganda Premier League club Maroons headed home Ffumbe in the 47th minute before the Nkima clan found the equalizer through veteran striker Robert Ssentongo who bulleted home a penalty in the 65th minute.

Nkima will now face Mpindi in the final slated on 25th August 2018 at Butambala.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: