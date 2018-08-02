Nkima ejects Ffumbe to qualify for 2018 Bika football final

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:
- Semi-final (Return Leg):
- Ffumbe 1-1 Nkima
*Nkima qualifies 2-1 on aggregate over two legs
Nkima will face Mpindi in the finals of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.
The feat follows a one all stalemate with Ffumbe in the return leg of the second semi-final played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Thursday.
The result means Nkima qualifies 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg 1-0 last Wednesday.
Solomon Walusimbi, a star player at Uganda Premier League club Maroons headed home Ffumbe in the 47th minute before the Nkima clan found the equalizer through veteran striker Robert Ssentongo who bulleted home a penalty in the 65th minute.
Nkima will now face Mpindi in the final slated on 25th August 2018 at Butambala.
BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte