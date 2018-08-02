M: Our Savior 84-88 Charging Rhinos (OT)

Our Savior 84-88 Charging Rhinos (OT) W: Javon 52-51 Magic Stormers

FUBA

Our Savior snapped a six-game slide when they defeated rock-bottom UPDF Tomahawks 74-42 on Saturday.

And last night, they were expected follow up the victory with a similar result against Charging Rhinos, a side they defeated in the first round.

The first half of the game played at Lugogo Indoor Stadium suggested David Burkowski’s charges were on track having built a double-digit lead heading into the break.

A 19-11 first quarter coupled with a 19-16 second period gave Our Savior an 11-point lead at halftime, thanks to Wilberforce Pirwoth and Joseph Wacha who scored 13 and 11 points respectively.

Rhinos returned for the second half charged and wiped out the deficit and were helped by their opponents who missed seven of the opening eight shots of the third quarter.

Ibrahim Isiagi and Ian Magolukejje took the game to Our Savior early in the frame, and after the ten minutes it was all tied at 52.

Rhinos (5-13) maintained their momentum through to the fourth quarter that they started with three consecutive 3-pointers before Our Savior (7-9) responded to close the gap, after which there were several lead changes.

Turning Point

With just under a minute to play and Our Savior leading 76-73, Pirowth sent Samuel Wacha to the line and the guard hit one of the two throws.

Center Brian Ssentongo then turned over the ball to Omoding who found Wacha, with the guard connecting the jumper to send the game into overtime.

Our Savior led by 4 points with just over two minutes to play in OT but Isiagi wiped out the deficit and Francis Kasekende put Rhinos in the lead with just under a minute to play.

Abel Omoding scored a quite team high 21 points to pace Rhinos. Isiagi, Kasekende and skipper Swaib Kalungi came in handy with 16, 15 and 10 points respectively.

Our Savior had five players in double figures led by Pirwoth with 22 points, Wacha had 19 which was matched by Steven ‘Duxx’ Mwesigye who also pulled down 10 rebounds while Owen Majok and Brian Sentongo contributed 12 points apiece with the latter adding 10 boards.

In the women’s division, Grace Kusaba and Remmy Nakitto scored 13 points apiece as Javon edged Magic Stormers 52-51.

Carol Nakato’s game high 21 points and 15 rebounds were in a losing effort for Stormers and so was Ruth Meme’s 17 points and 12 boards.