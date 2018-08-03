© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Daniel Isiagi has joined Egypt second tier side Al Nasr Sporting Club on a two year deal.

The move follows a two week trial stint at the club that has seen him prove his worth at the club.

The news was confirmed to Kawowo Sports by Geoffrey Kayemba, the player representative.

“He has signed a two year deal with the club,” Kayemba said.

Al Nasr was relegated from the Egypt Premier League last season after finishing bottom of the 18-team log with 22 points.

Isiagi, who scored nine league goals for Proline last season, joins his Ugandan compatriots Derrick Nsibambi, Hassan Wasswa and Isaac Muleme who ply their trade in Egypt.

Meanwhile, former Uganda Premier League top scorer Herman Wasswa is also currently going trials at a yet to be revealed club in Egypt.