Feni Ali has spoken out on the reason behind joining FUFA Big League side, Wakiso Giants.

The highly rated midfielder signed a one year deal with the club from Kenya Premier League side, Sofapaka where he has spent two seasons.

“I know a lot has been said as to why I have opted to join a Fufa Big League side,” said Feni in an interview with NBS TV. “My mission is to help this team gain promotion,” he added before admitting toughness of the new challenge in the lower division.

“I know Big League isn’t easy but if we remain focused, we shall do the job.

Feni has previously played for 16-time champions SC Villa as well as URA.