Saturday August 4, 2018

KCCA Vs Bul – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA FC Media

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi has hailed the new innovation, the Fufa Super Eight tournament ahead of his side’s clash with Bul FC.

The competition gets underway at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo with the former champions who finished second last season behind Vipers face with Bul who finished eighth.

The Jinja based side only got the opportunity to feature in the competition after the withdraw of Vipers and Police FC.

“This is a great innovation,” said Mutebi. “We shall give it the attention it deserves and gives us opportunity to keep our boys fit ahead of the Caf Champions League and the season as well,” he added.

Mutebi is expected to give debuts to a number of players including Mike Mutyaba, Steven Mugisha, Allan Kyambadde, Nicholas Kasozi, Muwadda Mawejje and trialist Muhammad Toure, from Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Bul also start life minus Coach Kefa Kisala who quit for Express FC.

Peter Onen will be the man in charge on Saturday assisted by former deadly forward David #Tirika’ Kiwanuka.

Hamis Tibita and Douglas Owori will be the main players for the self-proclaimed Eastern Giants.