KCCA, URA play to stalemate in pre-season build up

Pre-season build up:

KCCA 1-1 URA

KCCA FC Media

The respective clubs in the Uganda Premier League continue to prepare ahead of the kick for the 2018/19 season.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club played yet another build up, 24 hours after facing the Uganda Cranes.

KCCA F.C played to a one all draw with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Thursday.

For the second time running, new recruit Sulaiman “Mike” Mutyaba scored for KCCA.

Shafiq Kagimu’s penalty leveled the game to ensure that tax collectors do not go home empty handed.

KCCA used the game to prepare for their FUFA Super 8 match against BUL this Saturday at Lugogo.

URA will face Tanzanians Azam on Friday, 3rd August 2018 before traveling to West of the Country to face newly promoted Nyamityobora.