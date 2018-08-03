© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has admitted being said to see Khama Billiat don another jersey and the Brazilians kits ahead the PSL game against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Zimbabwean international joined Chiefs at the end of his contract with Sundowns and Kekana says he will do everything possible to deny him a goal on Saturday when the two face off.

“It’s not going to be as easy as I want it to be,” Keke told Kickoff. “I have been with Khama for five years and it’s sad to see him in another jersey,” he admitted.

It will be nice for him doing well for the club. I hope he does not score against us and we will never allow him to score.

The South African international also feels it was a wrong decision for Khama to stay in the PSL after he opted out of Sundowns.

It was sad for me because with the quality he has he should be playing in foreign leagues easily. But we are different as people. Maybe he saw life differently. I believe in his ability more than he does.

Khama has already faced Sundowns in the Helix Cup and will be eager to put one against his former employers.