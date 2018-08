New comers Nyamityobora FC release FUFA Super 8 squad

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Nyamityobora Football Club has released a 24 man squad ahead of their FUFA Super 8 clash with BUL FC next week.

The squad named by the technical team led by head coach James Odoch has three goalkeepers, five defenders, eleven midfielders and five forwards.

A bulk of the players named are new recruits such as goalkeeper Franco Oringa, midfielder Godfrey Ssembatya, Moses Ndawula, Ivan Mbowa, Johnwesley Kisakye, forwards Patrick Gonahasa and Charles Musiige.

Nyamityobora Football Club will face Jinja based club Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the super eight championship duel in Mbarara.

The full squad: