Tanzania’s Azam FC kick-starts Ugandan tour

Azam FC Tour in Uganda:

First Match (Friday, 3rd August 2018)

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC Vs Azam FC

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Fresh from winning the 2018 CECAFA Kagame Clubs cup, Tanzania Premier League side Azam Football Club is in Uganda for a pre-season tour.

They have already conducted a number of training sessions at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

They will host several build up games with Ugandan clubs.

On Friday, Azam FC gets to action straight away against Uganda Revenue Authority (FC) at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This will be the first of the four international build ups for Azam F.C.

Uganda Cranes right back Nico Wakiro Wadada is part of the Azam team that traveled to Kampala.

Players as Joseph Kimwaga, Donald Ngoma and captain Aggrey Morris did not make the Kampala training regime.

The Tanzanians who are accommodated at Top Five hotel in Ntinda will also play against Onduparaka, KCCA, Express and Vipers Sports Clubs.

Azam Assistant captain Frank “Salt” Domayo believes they will perform well and make optimum use of the training camp.

“First of all, we thank Allah for the safe journey mercies to Uganda. We shall make the best use of the training camp. The hotel is good, we shall follow our coaches’ instructions and vow to perform well” Domayo said.