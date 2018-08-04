Former KCCA forward Tito crosses to rivals Vipers

Courtesy

Tito Okello has left Macau based Benfica De Macau to the reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports moments after signing the deal, Tito disclosed;

I am happy to be at Vipers Sports Club. I am ready to be a great team player and contribute towards the club’s success. I made a decision to return home and I believe its a good one since I need more playing time so that I elevate to the national team which is my number one dream as a footballer

Former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) forward signed a two year deal at Vipers.

The lanky intelligent forward returns to Uganda after half a season away in Macau where he won the country’s top tier league crown.

Okello, a darling in his native town of Gulu in Northern Uganda has previously featured at BUL and KCCA in Uganda.

He also ventured at African Lyon and Mbeya City Football Clubs in the Tanzania Premier League.

Other signings at Vipers:

He joins other forwards Abraham Ndugwa, Dickens Okwir and Joseph Jjanjali as the other net busters at the club.

Vipers also secured left back Brian Majwega, goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya, defenders Livingstone Mulondo, Ibrahim Kiyemba and Fred Okot as well as former Police FC midfielder Rahmat Senfuka.

Vipers opted out of the on-going FUFA pre-season tourney.