KIU 94-79 Oilers: Bwanga, Ulanga star as Titans slice five-time champions

KIU Titans 94-79 City Oilers

JKL Dolphins 65-68 Power

FUBA

KIU Titans shook off third quarter struggles to defeat City Oilers, 94-79, in the National Basketball League on Friday night at YMCA.

Michael Bwanga was impressive throughout the game while Sudi Ulanga took advantage of City Oilers poor one-on-one defense in the fourth quarter to inspire KIU the victory.

Titans took the opening quarter 21-17 but Oilers edged the second 23-21 to trail by two points at the half.

After the long break, Oilers started with back-to-back three-pointers to take the lead that they stretched to as much as 12. However, Titans, through Ethienne Kazungu, Bwanga and Ulanga chipped away with the latter connecting at the top of the mountain for the lead.

Oilers were in the contest but only for the first five minutes of the fourth quarter as Joseph Chuma and Denis Balungu hit 3-pointers that put the game to bed for KIU who exploded for 29 points while limiting their opponents to 15.

Bwanga scored game-high 20 points to pace Titans, Ulanga added 17 points while Kazungu and Chris Omanye contributed 12 points apiece with the former pulling down 10 rebounds. Bulungi chipped in with 11.

James Okello scored team high 18 points for Oilers, Stephen Omony and Jimmy Enabu scored 11 points each while Landry Ndikumana picked game high 12 rebounds to go with 9 points.

With victory, Titans (14-4) completed a regular season double over Oilers (14-4). KIU beat Oilers 72-57 in the first round.

In the other game played, league leaders Betway Power defeated JKL Dolphins 68-65 with Joseph Ikong, Geoffrey Soro and Paul Odongo scoring 17, 15 and 13 points respectively for Power (16-3).

Makala Libe, Brian Namake and Ferdinand Odama scored 17, 13 and 10 points respectively for Dolphins (8-10).