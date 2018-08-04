Uganda Cranes midfielder Azira joins new club in United States

Uganda Cranes midfielder Michael Azira has joined United Soccer League outfit Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club, on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) club Colorado Rapids.

The development was confirmed by a statement published on the Colorado Rapids FC website;

He is expected to make his debut at the new club this Saturday against Oklahoma City Energy on Saturday at the 5000 seater Weidner Field.

Azira who featured for Uganda Cranes at the 2017 AFCON finals in Gabon has struggled for game time at Colorado Rapids this term, being restricted to only five games.

Steve Trittschuh, the head coach at Colorado Switchbacks FC believes Azira brings a wealth of experience to his side;

Michael is a great player with a good work ethic and can play at a high level. He is going to bring experience from both the USL and MLS. He will help us push for a playoff spot in this last part of the season.

© Kawowo Sports

Azira, 30, played 66 matches for Colorado Rapids, starting 59 since his arrival in 2016.

Per the Right of Recall incorporated in the loan agreement, the Rapids retain the right to recall Azira at any point during the remainder of the MLS regular season, subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks has five other Africans on their team.

Goalkeeper Moise Pouaty, striker Nicholas Amoako, defenders Ayukokata Tambe and Pascal Eboussi are all from Cameroon whilst forward Tobenna Uzo is a Nigerian.

The club is owned by Martin Ragain with Nick Ragain the president.

The technical wing is headed by Steve Trittschuh, an American who is assisted by Jamaican Wolde Harris.

Trey Harrington is the goalkeeping coach.

Colorado Rapids may at any time recall Azira to their side at any time in the remainder of the MLS regular season.