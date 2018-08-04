URA, Azam in goal-less stalemate during International Build up

International build-Up Game:

URA 0-0 Azam

Azam FC Media

Tanzania Premier League side Azam kicked off their two weeks’ training camp in Uganda with a goal-less draw against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Azam’s Danny Lyanga and Frank Domayo attempted to test the URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi but he was well positioned to tame any threat.

The tax collectors handed debuts to several players who included left back Yeseri Waibi, defenders Allan Mugalu and Benjamin Nyakoojo, Mathew Odongo, Robert Omunuk as well as former Sports Club Villa player Vitalis Tabu.

Meanwhile, Azam FC’s head coach Hans Van Der Pluijm handed debuts to left-footed Hassan Mwasapili, goalkeeper Tafadzwa Kutinyu and striker Danny Lyanga.

Pluijim believes that the first match of the tour was fairly played and expects to improve in the subsequent games;

The first match was not all that easy. We created a few scoring chances. The playing field was not good enough also. We also had a penalty appeal turned down. We expect to improve in the next three games.

Azam FC Media

Azam rested out on Saturday and resumed training sessions on Sunday.

They are expected to play KCCA on Friday, 10th August 2018 at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo before facing Express and Onduparaka.

URA XI:

Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Yeseri Waibi, Allan Mugalu, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Siraje Ssentamu, Peter Lwasa, Saidi Kyeyune, Moses Sseruyidde, Mathew Odongo, Robert Omunuk

Subs: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Abdallah Nyanzi, Julius Mutyaba, Hudu Mulikyi, Vitalis Tabu, Charles Ssempa, Ojera

Azam XI:

Razak Abalora (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada, Bruce Kangwa, Abdallah Kheri, David Mwantika, Mudathir Yahya (75’ Salum “Sure Boy” Abubakar), Idd Kipagwile (46’ Mwasapili), Frank Domayo (C), Danny Lyanga (54’ Mbaraka), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (83’ Salmin Hoza), Ramadhan Singano