Wakiso Giants face Sports Club Villa in first pre-season build up

Pre-season Build Up:

Saturday, 4th September 2018

Wakiso Giants Vs Sports Club Villa

At IUIU Girls Campus, Kabojja (10 AM)

Free spending Wakiso Giants Football Club, a newly created FUFA Big league team will engage themselves with top tier side Sports Club Villa in their first build up game on Saturday at the IUIU Girls Campus in Kabojja.

The highly billed build up is the first of the many friendly matches for Ibrahim Kirya’s star studded side.

The club started their initial preparations on 1st August 2018 at the IUIU Girls Campus play ground.

Just like the second tier club, Sports Club Villa, under head coach Moses Basena, also trains at the same facility.

The game will present either sides with the test ahead of the new up-coming season.

