Uganda 67-12 Tunisia

Uganda Rugby Cranes recorded their first win of the 2018 Africa Gold Cup on Saturday.

John Duncan’s men beat hapless Tunisians 67-12 despite going down early at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Full back Philip Wokorach was the starman for Uganda scoring a hattrick of tries, two penalties and seven conversions.

A slow start from the Rugby Cranes gifted Tunisia with an early try. The visitors quickly got the ball out of the scrum, and got over the line for the first points of the game.

Wokorach’s near perfect kicking afternoon started with a couple of penalties to put the hosts in the lead.

Pius Ogena ripped through Tunisia’s defense before offloading to Robert Masendi for Uganda’s first try of the game.

Michael Wokorach touched down at the corner but Philip’s conversion went wide.

The number 15 later cleared the field before racing to the posts and hand Justin Kimono the ball to touch down at the stroke of halftime.

After the break, skipper Asuman Mugerwa powered over the line after which the Wokorach show started with the Kabras Sugar star thrice dancing his way the white chalk.

Solomon Okia joined the party after capitalising on Tunisian’s fumble. He later danced his way to the try line but handed the ball to Ian Munyani for the try. Philip converted and the rout was complete.