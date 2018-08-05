WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Talented midfield gem Steven Bengo says the organisation at the club and the need to challenge himself in the FUFA Big League attracted him to join Wakiso Giants.

The silky midfielder is one of the big names at the club that started pre-season training at IUIU Kabojja.

“The team is very organised,” stated Bengo. “There are many teams in the top division that are not as organised as Wakiso Giants,” he added.

For me, it was an easy decision to make and am here to help the team achieve their targets. I also need this challenge (Fufa Big League) after going through a lot.

The former SC Villa, URA, Express FC, KCCA and Yanga midfield gem will don jersey 23.