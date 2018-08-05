Build Up: Wakiso Giants pip Sports Club Villa

Build Up Match:

Wakiso Giants 3-2 Sports Club Villa

Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Second tier outfit Wakiso Giants Football Club condemned Sports Club Villa 3-2 in a pre-season friendly match played at the IUIU Girls campus, Kabojja on Saturday.

The Jogoos took a 2-0 lead by the opening 45 minutes.

Former CRO, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) forward Abdul Rahman Ajab scored the opening goal twenty minutes into the game.

The hard working striker was well positioned to place home the ball after goalkeeper Mansoor Mutumba spilled the ball in his path following a shoot from Ismail Kabugu.

Muhammed Kayongo got the second goal for Moses Basena’s side.

In the second half, Wakiso Giants returned completely a different entity.

They got their opening goal through Evans “Aboutrika” Tugume.

Defender Junior Ainamani scored the equalizer under rainny conditions with a simple tap-in through the legs of goalkeeper Cleo Ssetubba before former URA and Bright Stars midfielder Jimmy Lule headed home the winning goal.

Lule pounced home a powerful header past the substitute SC Villa goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

Moses Basena, the head coach at Sports Club Villa was glad about the first half performance from his charges.

He summarised the first 7 days at SC Villa as a success with work in progress;

We have been training well for the past week. I was looking at a pool of players and I roughly have 14 players now meanwhile the look out for new players goes on. In the friendly game played, we played well in the first half but lost the lead in the second half when we trained to give a chance to a number of players on trials.

Former URA, Vipers play maker Mike Sserumaga was one of the players who played for SC Villa.

The Jogoos will shift base at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole as they polish up their preparations ahead of the FUFA Super 8 duel.