Netherlands legends Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert have been appointed as coach and assistant for the Cameroon’s National team, the indomitable Lions respectively.

Seedorf, a former player at Real Madrid and AC Milan replaces Germany Hugo Broos who helped the West African side win the 2017 Africa Nations Cup.

Nevertheless, the length of the contract remains unrevealed but sources say the Cameroon FA will make the announcement before of end of August.

Seedorf’s experience in management is highly doubted but he has had spells at AC Milan, Chinese club Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

His main task will be to defend the African title come 2019 when they host the Africa Nations Cup tournament.