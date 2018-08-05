Lira’s National Youth Academy wins 2018 Airtel Rising Stars qualifiers

2018 Airtel Rising Stars:

Northern Region:

Finals:

Kitgum Rwot Ker 0-2 National Youth Football Academy

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

National Youth Football Academy from Lira Municipality overcame Kitgum’s Rwot Ker 2-0 in the finals of the 2018 Airtel Rising Stars during the Northern region qualifiers at the Gulu Prisons P7 primary school play-ground on Sunday.

Mary Abeer scored a brace in the final match.

There were a host of teams from Kitgum, Lira and host venue Gulu.

Prossy Ario was named as the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) with Rotereza Ajero as top scorer.

Meanwhile, Kitgum Rwot Ker also had the best goalkeeper in Faith Ajok.

Addressing the guests after the finals, Wyclif Assimwe, the Airtel Uganda Northern regional manager congratulated all the winning teams.

He also reinstated the company’s urge to further promote football right from the grass roots.

“As Airtel Uganda Limited, we are committed to further supporting this cause like it has been the case since 2011” Assimwe noted.

The Gulu Municipality sports officer Robert Okot, who was also the chief guest requested FUFA for a regional training center, similar to the one at Njeru.

There was a select team of 25 players who will represent Northern region at the national finals in Fort Portal between 22nd to 26th August 2018.

Individual Accolades: