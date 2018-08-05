© Kawowo Sports / JOHN BATANUDDE

From Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Vincent Kayizzi via Robert Ssentongo to Mike Mutyaba and the list seems endless for the players Mike Mutebi has handed chance to revive career at KCCA.

In the same breath may come talented forward Tony Odur who is out of contract at Vipers SC.

The former Express and Nkana FC centre forward is on the verge of a return to Lugogo, confirms Mutebi.

“We had a long chat and he is welcome subject to what we discussed,” Mutebi confirmed to Kawowo Sports when asked about possibilities of signing the striker. “There is no doubt about his quality but there are conditions he must fulfil,” he added.

KCCA are in search of a forward to compliment Patrick Kaddu in attack although Muhammad Shaban transfer from Lugogo remains incomplete with reports he is on trials at Orlando Pirates.

The Uganda Cup holders have been busy in the market with the purchase of SC Villa trio Bernard Muwanga, Nicholas Kasozi and Allan Kyambadde, Muwadda Mawejje from Soana, Gift Ali from Proline and Oscar Agaba from Synergy.

The club is also close to sealing a deal for centre back Steven Mugisha from Police FC.

If Odur joins, it will be the second time the temperament striker will be playing at Lugogo having won the league in the 2012/13 season with the club.