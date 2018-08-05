Cape Town City Media

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Masinde Onyango was in superb form to deny former teammate Khama Billiat as Sundowns played to a 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs in the opener of the 2018/19 Premier Soccer League.

Onyango denied the Zimbabwean international twice from close range and was alert throughout the game despite conceding seven minutes as the champions chased the game.

Brazilian Ricardo Nascimento ensured both teams shared spoils with a leveller from the penalty spot.

Elsewhere, Allan Kateregga was among the substitutes in Cape Town City’s 2-0 triumph over SuperSport United.

Orlando Pirates, coached by former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes coach Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic came from behind to draw 1-1 with Highlands Park; Amazulu won 1-0 against Baroka while Bidvest Wits were the biggest winners registering a 3-0 victory over Free State Stars.

The PSL continues on Sunday August 4 with two games on card.

Match Day One Results

Cape Town City 2-0 SuperSport United

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates 1-1 Highlands Park

Black Leopards 1-0 Polokwane City

Bidvest Wits 3-0 Free State Stars

Amazulu 1-0 Baroka