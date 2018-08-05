Torrential rain denies Desabre, Uganda Cranes Regional Tour win in Bugiri

Uganda Cranes Eastern Regional Tour:

Eastern Region Select 0-1 Uganda Cranes

*Match aborted in 49th minute due to heavy rains

FUFA Media

Seldom nature overrides and crashes down prior well laid out human plans.

It did happen in Bugiri, Eastern Uganda on Saturday when the Uganda national football team, whilst on a Regional Tour faced a select team from the region.

Due to a torrential downpour, the game was aborted in the 49th minute with the national team leading 1-0 when referee Robert Makwala called off the game.

By the time of the match abandonment, Uganda Cranes were in the lead courtesy of a strike from Vipers’ midfielder Moses Waiswa that came in the opening stanza of the game.

The playing surface was unplayable with mud, a fate that stamps on the alarming state of sports facilities across the country.

Uganda Cranes’ Martin Kizza Lubwama takes on an opponent from Eastern region during the game

Despite the abandonment, Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre, as quoted by the official federation web portal, www.fufa.co.ug, was left a contented party, judging from the first half performance.

The coach left a contented man for his team’s first half display however reserving that his strikers could have scored more from the chances created

Desabre’s team was skippered by experienced midfielder Aucho Khalid. Other key note players included Vipers’ newly signed central defender Murushid Jjuuko, Singida United left back Shafiq Batambuze as well as towering center half Ivan Bukenya.

A fortnight ago, the national team had played to a 2-all draw with Kitara Region select on yet another barren and dusty Nyakasinga playground in the mountainous and hot Kasese confine.

The regional tour programme was initiated two years ago by FUFA marketing department in support by the Uganda Cranes main sponsors Airtel Uganda and Nile Breweries Limited.

Such tours were started for the key objectives as taking the national team brand closer to the populous, preparing the players for up-coming engagements as well as a weighing plat form to test out different play combos and the shape of the respective players.

For this particular game, the Uganda Cranes is laying the initial preparatory strategies for the group L AFCON 2019 qualifier against rivals Tanzania which will take place on 8th September 2018 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.