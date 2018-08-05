Uganda Cranes defender Jjuuko returns to Vipers

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The old school adage, “East or West, Home is best” is circumstantially a reality in the face of many sportsmen, footballers inclusive.

Uganda Cranes king-pin defender Murushid Jjuuko has decided to rejuvenate his career back home with a return to the parent club Vipers S.C from Tanzania’s premier league outfit Simba.

Jjuuko, a key figure for the national team has struggled for game time at Simba, in a career dogged by uncertainty and alleged egos by some officials at Simba.

Having previously played at Bunamwaya then (now rebranded to Vipers), Jjuuko who also played at Entebbe Young and Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU) is officially back home.

He signed a one year deal alongside another defender Henry Katongole from Sports Club Villa.

In Tanzania, Jjuuko started played for Simba during the season of 2014/15.

Jjjuko is an excellent game reader, a great tackler, header of the ball, calm and confident to build up play from the back-line with short crispy passes as well as that odd diagonal ball to the forwards.

Vipers has been quite an engaged entity in the primary transfer window with now 12 signings.

Lanky forward Tito Okello who signed on Friday from Benfica De Macau joined the bandwagon of strikers signed in this window.

Others were former Masavu skipper Abraham Ndugwa, Dickens Okwir (Sporting United) and Joseph Jjanjali from relegated UPDF.

The Venoms, who are the reigning league champions also secured left back Brian Majwega (URA), goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya (UPDF), defenders Livingstone “C4” Mulondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Ibrahim Kiyemba (free agent) and Fred Okot (URA) as well as former Police FC midfielder Rahmat Senfuka.

All the new players will be officially unveiled on Monday, 6th August 2018 alongside a foreign coach who will replace the sacked Duarte Miguel Da Costa.