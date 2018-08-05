Uganda Golf team wins inaugural Africa Zone IV Championship

2018 Africa Zone IV championship:

The Uganda national golf team clinched the inaugural Africa Zone IV championship at Nyali Golf club in Mombasa, Kenya on Sunday.

Uganda overcame Rwanda in the closely contested final of the eight nation meet.

Rwanda had defeated hosts Kenya on Saturday as Uganda was a better entity against Tanzania.

Kenya settled for third place, beating Tanzania.

Meanwhile Ethiopia, Burundi, Seychelles and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) came 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th respectively.

Kenya’s Daniel Nduva emerged as the individual winner on day 1, with Uganda’s Adolf Muhumuza coming up second.

R&A president Kevin Weir was the chief guest at the four day championship.

The Ugandan delegation returns Monday morning.