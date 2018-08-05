URA overcomes new comers Nyamityobora in pre-season warm up duel

Pre-season build up:

Nyamityobora 0-2 Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)

KAWOWO SPORTS | John Batanudde

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club subjected newly promoted Nyamityobora FC to a 2-0 defeat during a pre-season warm up game played at Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara on Saturday.

Pint sized though immensely gifted left footed midfielder Moses Sseruyidde perfectly struck a free-kick from 30 yards for the opening goal via a free-kick.

The visiting tax collectors’ side doubled the advantage in the second stanza when Nyamityobora goalkeeper Hillary Jomi poorly controlled a back pass before the ball rolled into the next.

This was yet another build up for Sam Ssimbwa’s URA following a high profile match against Tanzanian giants Azam at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

For Nyamityobora, a club managed by former Uganda Cranes winger James Odoch, this was a perfect preparatory measure ahead of their Pilsner FUFA Super 8 duel with Kirinya-Jinja S.S on Tuesday, 7th August 2018 at Kakyeka Stadium.

To that effect, Nyamityobora has named their full squad ahead of the pre-season tournament.

Nyamityobora full squad: